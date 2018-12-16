

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash overnight in the westbound lanes of the 401 in Milton has sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

According to officials, a minivan crashed into the back of a flatbed tractor trailer in a construction zone west of Trafalgar Road around 1:30 Sunday morning.

A man and woman were both trapped in the van and firefighters had to get them out.

They were later taken to hospital.