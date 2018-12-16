Featured
Two people trapped after crash on 401
Crash on the 401 in Milton sends two people to hospital. (CTV Toronto)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 4:05PM EST
A serious crash overnight in the westbound lanes of the 401 in Milton has sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.
According to officials, a minivan crashed into the back of a flatbed tractor trailer in a construction zone west of Trafalgar Road around 1:30 Sunday morning.
A man and woman were both trapped in the van and firefighters had to get them out.
They were later taken to hospital.