KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after two people were hurt in what they’re calling a “stabbing incident” in Waterloo.

According to a post on social media, officers were at the scene on Sunview Street investigating just after 3 p.m.

Two people, both male, were taken to hospital. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was expected to be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.