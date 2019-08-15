

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say three people were injured after a school bus and sedan collided head-on near the Village of Erin Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the crash at Wellington Road 124 near Sixth Line West around 5:30 p.m.

They say a school bus, which was not carrying any students at the time of the crash, and a silver sedan, collided head-on.

A man in the sedan was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. A woman in the sedan was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the bus driver, a local woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The roadway is expected to remain closed into the night.