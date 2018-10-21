

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash on Perth Line 43 between Shakespeare and Wellesley.

According to the OPP Perth County detachment, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Perth County paramedic service and Perth East fire department also responded.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene to assist and the collision remains under investigation at this time.

Perth Line 43 is still closed to allow for further investigation.

No word on any charges.