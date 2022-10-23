Two people stabbed in Uptown Waterloo

A 27-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say two people were stabbed in Uptown Waterloo.

Police say the incidents happened around half an hour apart in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers were called after a fight between two men resulted in a 39-year-old man being stabbed.

Then around 1:55 a.m., police received another call saying a 32-year-old man had been stab after another fight involving two men.

Police located the suspect in the area and arrested him.

He’s now charged with: