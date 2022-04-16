Guelph police are investigating a fight downtown they say led to two people getting stabbed and taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Macdonell and Wyndham Streets.

Officials say they found two males with stab wounds, took them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and that they've been released and are recovering at home.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.