Two people seriously injured following crash in Brant County

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brant County.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at Painter Road and Hwy. 54 around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The two who suffered life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital in Hamilton.

Highway 54 will be closed between Old Onondaga and Pauline Johnson Roads, while Painter Road will be closed at Big Creek Road.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or how long the roads will be closed.