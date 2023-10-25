KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people sent to hospital after Wellington County crash

    Wellington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital Wednesday morning.

    According to a post from OPP, it happened in the area of Wellington County Road 9 and Concession Road 12, just after 9 a.m.

    Police said two people were sent to hospital.

    The road will remain closed for the investigation.

