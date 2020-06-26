KITCHENER -- Officials say two people were rescued from the Grand River near Cambridge on Thursday evening.

At 10:30 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department posted a tweet that said crews were performing an active water rescue near the city’s Blair neighbourhood.

They asked residents to avoid the area while crews worked.

Officials told CTV News that the individuals were out on a rubber dinghy, when the small boat capsized and the two got stuck in the middle of the river.

About half an hour later, Cambridge Fire tweeted that crews had successfully rescued the two people from the river.

No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

