Two people reportedly sprayed with noxious substance in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating after two people were reportedly sprayed with a noxious substance in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the incident in the area of Weber and Victoria Streets around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a 48-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other.Police have not said if any charges have been laid in this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.