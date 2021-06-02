KITCHENER -- Regional police are looking for two suspects they say followed two people to their Kitchener apartment building lobby and robbed them.

Reports of the incident came in around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Highland Crescent and Highland Road West.

Police say two people were approached by the suspects in their lobby and one of them was robbed of their purse before the suspects fled on foot.

One person received minor injuries and was treated at a hospital for them.

It’s believed by police that the suspects followed the victims from a plaza farther down on Highland Road before robbing them.

One suspect is described as a 16-year-old white male while the other is described as a 16-year-old Black male. Both are said to have skinny builds and were wearing black sweatshirts with the hoods up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.