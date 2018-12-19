

CTV Kitchener





A 62-year-old female from Guelph is in critical condition after being pulled from icy water near Guelph.

Wellington County OPP along with Guelph Police and Guelph EMS responded to the incident at Guelph Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Another person, a 62-year-old male from Guelph, was reportedly in stable condition.

His injuries were updated to life-threatening by police, and the male was transported to the intensive care unit.

According to Ornge, the air ambulance was called to the scene, but was called off before it arrived.

The GRCA says the park gates are should have been down and numerous 'No Trespassing' signs are hung, it is believed the couple gained access through the sailing club.

The couple were believed to be on the water ice sailing and had fallen into the water.

A witness saw them go in and called police, allowing officials to answer the call quickly.

Emergency crews removed the couple, who were trapped about 200 feet from shore.