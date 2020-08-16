KITCHENER -- Two people are dead and another has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Brant County.

Officers say they were called to the scene of the collision on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that two motorcycles had been headed north on Brant County Road 22 when they reportedly collided with a pickup truck that was headed east on Baptist Church Road.

Two people on one of the motorcycles were ejected in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and has since died of their injuries. Their passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other motorcycle was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital.

The truck driver, who remained on scene and is cooperating with police, also suffered minor injuries.

Police tell CTV Kitchener that the pickup truck also collided with an SUV that had been stopped at a stop sign and witnessed the whole thing.

According to a tweet, Brant County Road 22 was closed between Regional Road 52 and Big Creek Road. Baptist Church Road was also closed between Onondaga Townline and Mulligan Road.

ROAD CLOSURE: Brant County Rd 22 between Regional Rd 52 & Big Creek Rd AND Baptist Church Rd between Onondaga Townline & Mulligan Rd #Caledonia: Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/nPgUKgeSlB — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 16, 2020

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash, but Const. Ed Sanchuk says it does appear that the pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycles, who collided with the driver.

He's reminding the public to check twice because it could save someone's life.

Sanchuk also said in an update video that some people on scene were taking photos or video of officers on scene giving CPR to one of the crash victims, something by which he said he was "flabbergasted."

UPDATE -Crash claims 2 lives and sends 3rd person to hospital with serious life altering injuries. Brant County Rd 22 at Baptist Church Road to be reopened shortly. Condolences to family and friends affected by this tragedy. Investigation continuing. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP^es pic.twitter.com/D0iUHkcFm2 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.