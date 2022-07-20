Two people injured following crash in Brant County

Two people have suffered injuries after a crash in Brant County.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at Painter Road and Hwy. 54 around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The two who were injured were taken to hospital in Hamilton.

As of 12:50 p.m. police said their injuries had been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Highway 54 were closed between Old Onondaga and Pauline Johnson Roads, while Painter Road was closed at Big Creek Road. The roads were reopened around noon.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or how long the roads will be closed.