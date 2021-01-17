Advertisement
Two people in hospital after crash on major Kitchener road
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 6:28PM EST
Two people were taken to a hospital from a crash on Westmount Road. (CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 17, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A Sunday afternoon crash on Westmount Road in Kitchener has resulted in two people being hospitalized.
Emergency crews were called to two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Greenbrook Drive around 2 p.m.
The two people taken to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but the traffic services unit is now investigating the incident.