Two people hurt in south Kitchener crash

Waterloo regional police say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Fischer-Hallman Road Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision that happened between Huron Road and Bleams Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a driver travelling north crossed the centre line and collided with another driver travelling south.

Both drivers were treated at local hospitals.

The road was closed for around four hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.