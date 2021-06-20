Advertisement
Two people hospitalized after serious ATV crash in Caledonia
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 12:04PM EDT
Emergency crews respond to a serious crash involving an ATV in Caledona. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (June 19, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash involving an ATV in Caledonia.
It happened early Saturday evening and resulted in Fourth Line between Hwy. 6 and Mackenzie Road being closed down for a period of time.
Police say a driver and passenger were the ones who were taken to hospital.
It is unknown what caused the crash or if charges will be laid.