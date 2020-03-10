KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:55 p.m. police were called to the scene at Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive.

Officials say one of the vehicles flipped over from the collision.

The two people inside had to be freed from the vehicle. Both occupants were in their eighties and were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 31-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Southbound traffic on Fischer-Hallman Road was blocked while crews cleared the scene.