KITCHENER -- A pair of men were found with stab wounds as police responded to a reported 30-person brawl in downtown Guelph.

Police received multiple calls of a disturbance near a nightclub on Wyndham Street around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Reports to officials suggested that roughly 30 people were fighting in the middle of the road.

Officers attended the scene and found two men suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.