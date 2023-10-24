Two people displaced, three pets killed in Waterloo house fire

Waterloo Fire and Rescue says two people have been displaced after a fire at a Waterloo home Tuesday.

Two dogs and a cat were also killed, Waterloo Fire Chief Richard Hepditch said.

Firefighters were called to the house near the intersection of Union and Dover streets around noon after someone spotted smoke coming from the first floor.

Six vehicles and 20 fire department staff responded.

Hepditch said the fire started in the kitchen and caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation.

(Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

“Working smoke alarms did their job today to alert people in the house,” Hepditch said, adding its important people check their smoke alarms to ensure they’re working.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” he said.

Hepditch said the fire prevention division is still investigating to determine the exact cause of the fire, but it’s not considered suspicious at this time.