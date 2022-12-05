Two people charged in connection to Waterloo stabbing
Waterloo regional police have charged two 19-year-olds in connection to a stabbing last month in Waterloo that sent a teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing forced police to close Edna Staebler Public School and the YMCA child care centre for an investigation.
On Nov. 23, just before 5 a.m., police received a report that a male had been taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Police said officers responded and determined that the stabbing had occurred in the area of Bernay Drive and St. Moritz Avenue in Waterloo between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
The victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and transported to an out-of-region hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.
Police said a Good Samaritan drove the teen and his friend to Grand River Hospital shortly after the stabbing.
Investigators believe the victim was in the area with another male when they were confronted by a group of individuals and the boy was stabbed.
On Monday, police charged a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.
The woman has been charged with accessory after the fact.
The man has been charged with:
- Robbery with a weapon
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centers to help solve backlog issues.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
Trudeau listening to concerns assault-style gun definition covers hunting rifles
The Liberal government is listening to concerns that some of the firearms it's looking to ban are used primarily for hunting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
London
-
Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday
London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.
-
Three-vehicle crash in north London, Ont., one person rescued
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest London, Ont. on Monday afternoon that involved fire crews having to rescue one person from a vehicle.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Windsor
-
'It's going to be tough': Report predicts grocery store prices to keep rising
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the New Year, according to a new report.
-
Reopening of historic Burger King location sparks fond memories for former Windsor employee
When Mary Ann Andrejicka worked at Burger King in the 1960s, a Whooper cost 69 cents.
-
City extends temporary shelter to Dec. 9 to help evacuated apartment tenants
The City of Windsor has extended a temporary shelter to help evacuated tenants of an Ouellette Avenue apartment.
Barrie
-
Barrie mother remains behind bars after 3 pedestrians seriously injured in crash near Sadlon Arena
A 32-year-old Barrie woman charged with impaired driving following a crash that sent three people to trauma centres last week made a brief court appearance in Barrie on Monday.
-
Former Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman has a new political position in cottage country
Former mayor Jeff Lehman has a new position in politics as the leader of the District of Muskoka just over a month since leaving the Barrie office.
-
Peel Region boy charged with harassing over 20 Simcoe County students on social media
A 16-year-old boy faces charges after provincial police wrapped up a lengthy investigation into alleged social media harassment of over 20 students at a Simcoe County secondary school.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
-
As prices soar, foodbanks brace for higher demand into 2023
The surge in food prices is expected to continue into the New Year, according to a new report. Canada’s Food Price Report indicates Canadians will be spending five to seven per cent more in groceries in 2023.
Ottawa
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
-
Crash on highway 401 near Cornwall
All lanes are closed on Highway 401 near Cornwall following a collision Monday night.
-
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
Toronto
-
Police release image of suspect wanted for murder of 21-year-old Mississauga woman
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released an image and an updated description of the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Brampton woman outside a Mississauga gas station on Saturday.
-
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop to lowest point of 2022 this week. Here's when
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop to the lowest price of 2022 this week.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
-
What's gone wrong: More than 800,000 Quebecers wait for family doctor
According to the health ministry, 864,062 Quebecers on the waiting list for a family doctor, a list that has more than doubled since 2018.
-
Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline
With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.
Atlantic
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax Police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
-
Elderly Cape Breton couple lose everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
-
Holiday hurt: Inflations cost of spending and giving less
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute says more than half of Canadians say they will be spending less on Christmas this year.
Winnipeg
-
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Calgary
-
Prairie provinces split on Ottawa's use of Emergencies Act: Nanos Research poll
A Canada-wide Nanos Research poll found nearly 52 per cent of respondents in the Prairies supported Ottawa’s move to invoke the Emergencies Act following the Freedom Convoy to Parliament Hill.
-
AHS redeploys dozens of staff to help with surge in respiratory infections at children's hospital
Facing an intensive care unit operating close to – and sometimes above – capacity, Alberta Children's Hospital has been forced to redeploy 65 staff from a mix of units.
-
UCP hopes to eliminate 'squatters rights' in Alberta
Alberta's UCP government wants to get rid of the province's so-called "squatter's rights."
Edmonton
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
Dowd's winner lifts Capitals past Oilers 3-2
Nic Dowd scored the game winner as the Washington Capitals snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
-
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act bill she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
Vancouver
-
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.
-
Vancouver park board votes to immediately remove temporary Stanley Park bike lane
The Vancouver park board has voted to immediately remove the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive that has been in place since early in the pandemic.
-
British Columbians will see significantly higher grocery bills in 2023, report says
There's no relief in sight from rising grocery bills in B.C., according a report released Monday.