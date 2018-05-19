Featured
Two people charged for racing their vehicles
Waterloo Regional police say a man and woman are facing several charges after racing their vehicles in Kitchener Friday night.
Police say they were traveling on Kingsway Drive allegedly reaching close to 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Both drivers were charged with racing, stunt driving and speeding.
Police say their vehicles and licenses were also seized.