KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested in a series of delivery package thefts from homes in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Waterloo Regional Police say around 11 a.m. on Monday they received a report of a theft of a parcel from a home on Eby Street South.

Through investigation, police learned that two suspects were seen stealing delivery packages from the front porches of homes in the areas of Eby Street South, Hohner Avenue and Roy Street.

Officers later located and arrested both individuals.

They say a man and woman, both 23-years-old, are charged with theft of mail.

The man was also charged with possession of stolen identification and possession of a stolen credit card, while the woman is facing an additional charge of possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Anyone with information of video footage is being asked to contact police.

Police are also reminding residents to try to select delivery windows when they are home and be available to receive packages.