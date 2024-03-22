KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people charged after searches in Arthur, Kitchener, and North Dumfries

    Various forms of suspected drugs lay spread out on tables after the Ontario Provincial Police wrap up a drug trafficking investigation. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Various forms of suspected drugs lay spread out on tables after the Ontario Provincial Police wrap up a drug trafficking investigation. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Two people are facing charges as the Ontario Province Police (OPP) wrap up a drug trafficking investigation.

    Officers executed search warrants at a George Street home in Arthur, a property on Pioneer Drive in Kitchener, and a third address on John Carpenter Way in North Dumfries on Wednesday.

    Investigators seized a firearm during the searches.

    A 31-year-old from Kitchener faces multiple trafficking charges related to cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids. They have also been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

    A 28-year-old from Wellington North also faces a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge.

