Two people charged after searches in Arthur, Kitchener, and North Dumfries

Two people are facing charges as the Ontario Province Police (OPP) wrap up a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers executed search warrants at a George Street home in Arthur, a property on Pioneer Drive in Kitchener, and a third address on John Carpenter Way in North Dumfries on Wednesday.

Investigators seized a firearm during the searches.

A 31-year-old from Kitchener faces multiple trafficking charges related to cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids. They have also been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

A 28-year-old from Wellington North also faces a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge.