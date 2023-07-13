Two people charged after police seize drugs and cash from Fergus home

Two people are facing charges after Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Courtney Street in Fergus on Thursday.

According to a news release, OPP entered the home and seized a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.

Police said the estimated value of the seized property is over $8,700.

A 38-year-old and a 29-year-old, both from Fergus, are facing multiple charges including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, psilocybin and oxycodone).

Both are expected to appear in a Guelph court in September.