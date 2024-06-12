Two people charged after attempted sexual assault and robbery in Waterloo

Two people have been arrested and a loaded handgun was seized as part of a robbery investigation in Waterloo.

Officers began investigating an attempted sexual assault and robbery in the Albert Street and Hickory Street area on February 21.

Investigators were told a man approached a female victim, took her belongings, and attempted to sexually assault her while brandishing a firearm.

On June 11, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Columbia Street East and King Street North in Waterloo.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with discharge a firearm with intent, robbery, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman. She has been charged with firearms-related offences.

A loaded handgun was seized during the search.