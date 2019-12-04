KITCHENER -- A man and woman are facing break and entering charges after they were seen transporting a safe in a children’s wagon.

A member of the public called in to report what they saw at the intersection of Fife and Whitelaw Roads in Guelph around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police attended the scene and arrested the pair.

Officials say a further investigation determined a break in had just occurred at a residence in the area. Multiple items like a motor vehicle, jewelry, a laptop, a pellet gun, and a safe were reported stolen.

A 35-year-old man from Ariss and a 26-year-old woman from Guelph have both been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and break, enter, and commit.

They were held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.