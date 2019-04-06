

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock Police have arrested two people and seized roughly $25,600 worth of fentanyl.

The arrests, seizure, and search warrant were executed in Ingersoll on Friday.

Dean Muirhead (25) of Toronto and Stephanie Helmuth (35) of Woodstock have both been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation or other drug trafficking to contact them.