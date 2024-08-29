Two people arrested after Guelph Police spot man on house arrest near business

Two men have been charged after Guelph Police spotted a man known to be on house arrest walking behind a business.

Police said members of the Break Enter Auto Theft Unit were patrolling near Gordon Street and Clair Road East at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning when they saw the man.

They said he was approached by another man riding a motorcycle with stolen licence plates.

Both men were arrested.

During the arrests, a search uncovered suspected fentanyl and cocaine, drug packaging and a stolen iPhone.

A 29-year-old Fergus man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

A 40-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possessing a controlled substance and two counts of possessing stolen property.