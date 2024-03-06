Two people arrested after disturbance in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    A man and a woman from Kitchener are facing charges after Waterloo regional police officers were called to a disturbance in Kitchener.

    Police say they were called to the Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue area on March 4 at 1:30 a.m.

    A 45-year-old man from Kitchener was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    A 47-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and forcible confinement.

    The man was also charged with failing to comply with a release order and he was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

    The woman was also charged with assaulting a peace officer.

    Police say the man and the woman knew the victim.

