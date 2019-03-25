

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in the downtown core Monday.

Officers were called to Colborne Street at Clarence Street around eight this morning.

They say two 20-year-old women were struck by a pick-up truck.

They were both taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Police say the area will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate.