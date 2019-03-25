Featured
Two pedestrians suffer serious injuries after being struck by pick-up truck
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 12:47PM EDT
Brantford Police say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in the downtown core Monday.
Officers were called to Colborne Street at Clarence Street around eight this morning.
They say two 20-year-old women were struck by a pick-up truck.
They were both taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
Police say the area will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate.