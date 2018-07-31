

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck in Cambridge Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a call involving two women that were struck by a vehicle on Bishop Street North between Hespeler Road and Collier Macmillan Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the pedestrians were crossing the street when they were struck by a car exiting a parking lot.

The car was driven by a 34-year-old Cambridge woman.

Both pedestrians were taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say one of the women suffered a head injury while the other suffered a leg injury.

The two pedestrians are both from Cambridge and are 24 and 46-years-old.

Police say charges are pending and officers are still investigating who is at fault for the incident.

"Witnesses say they were struck on the road way. It's kind of conflicting where abouts on the road they were hit. We didn't have a lot of scene evidence to work with. We're looking to speak with the pedestrians, to find out what their side of the story is,” said Waterloo Region Police Officer Jeremy Green.

Officers were on scene for majority of the afternoon shutting down Bishop Street from Hespeler Road to the entrance to Hudson’s Bay at the Cambridge Centre Mall.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses.