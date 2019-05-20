

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old woman has been charged regarding a vehicle collision with two pedestrians.

First responders were called to the incident on Snyders Road East and Livingston Boulevard in Baden around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman were crossing the intersection in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle.

They were both transported from the scene with minor injuries.

The driver has been charged with turn ­– not in safety.