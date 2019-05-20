Featured
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in collision
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2019 1:57PM EDT
A 21-year-old woman has been charged regarding a vehicle collision with two pedestrians.
First responders were called to the incident on Snyders Road East and Livingston Boulevard in Baden around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A 22-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman were crossing the intersection in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle.
They were both transported from the scene with minor injuries.
The driver has been charged with turn – not in safety.