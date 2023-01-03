Two pedestrians hit, Guelph senior charged

An 83-year-old Guelph woman is charged after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Friday evening.

Guelph police were called to the intersection Paisley Road and Elmira Road South just after 6 p.m. A man and woman were struck and knocked the ground, police say in a news release. Both were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver was asked to provide a roadside breath sample which registered a “warn.” Police say she had more than 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millimeters of blood. The legal limit is 80.

The woman is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act. Her licence was suspended for three days. Her vehicle was impounded for three days due to the breath results, police say.