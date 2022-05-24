Two overnight shootings in Kitchener connected: WRPS

A report of gunfire has triggered an investigation in the area of Windflower Crescent and Windflower Drive in Kitchener, which police say is connected to another shooting from that night.

In an email, Waterloo regional police said the Windflower incident is believed to have occurred Monday night and reportedly resulted in damage to an interior wall and couch inside.

Early on Tuesday, police told people to avoid nearby McLennan Park as officers investigated.

As of 5 p.m., the park had fully re-opened.

Police said officers found evidence a firearm had been discharged at the location the previous night as well.

They add that shots were fired as a group of people set off fireworks.

The investigation is ongoing and both locations have been processed as evidence.

Police believe the incidents were targeted and related.

No injuries have been reported.