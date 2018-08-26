

CTV Kitchener





Regional police were investigating a stolen vehicle in Kitchener on the evening of Aug. 25.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street East.

As an officer approached the vehicle to stop it, he was hit by the vehicle and fled.

He suffered minor injuries as a result.

A police cruiser was also struck and damaged during the incident.

Just before midnight, the vehicle was seen again, this time in the area of Evans Pond Crescent and Robert Ferrie Drive.

A tire deflating device was deployed, but in avoiding it the vehicle struck another police cruiser.

The officer within was also treated for minor injuries.

Two youths in the vehicle were arrested, and the driver fled on foot.

A canine track was conducted but was not successful.

The driver is described as male, white with a medium build and long blonde-brown hair.

He was wearing a red hoodie at the time.

Police were still investigating.