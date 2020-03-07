WATERLOO -- A pair of new uptown Waterloo businesses are hoping to keep their doors open after a number of other shops in the area closed.

Four All Ice Cream and Lot 106 both had grand openings on Saturday and were welcomed with open arms by the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area.

“The last five-ish years there has been a lot of construction happening in uptown Waterloo with regards to the ION, LRT, and streetscape,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, the BIA director.

The BIA adds that nine businesses closed last year, but 32 are set to open this year.

“We just want everybody to feel like family when they come in,” said Shelly Trotta, owner of Lot 106.

She adds that in addition to women’s clothing, the store will offer a bar for shoppers and have space to hose community events.

“Who doesn’t want to have a glass of champagne and shop?” said Trotta.

The BIA says online retail has also impacted foot traffic and that stores need to adjust to their customer habits.

“It really creates a nice environment,” said Lot 106 shopper Allie Fong. “It definitely makes me more willing to come back I think.”

Over at Four All Ice Cream, a lineup of loyal customers formed quickly after the opening of their retail space.

The business has had a factory open in the area for three years and did a pop-up store during the summer in downtown Kitchener.

“That was a bit of a learning experience,” said Ajoa Minta, the owner of Four All Ice Cream. “We could see what a retail space looks like.”

The ice cream store that prides themselves on recipes every diet can enjoy also prides themselves on celebrating customers by putting up pictures and helping publicize community events.

“Having unique experiences is something that we strive for,” said Minta.

The Uptown Waterloo BIA says that despite the challenges the area has faced, the diversity of business there will help uptown thrive moving forward.

“There are going to be more people living and working here,” said Kalsbeek. “I think these businesses have bought into that. They see that as being a very positive thing for their business knowing there are going to be more people out on the streets and in their stores.”