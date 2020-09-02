KITCHENER -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday as the province reached a week straight of triple-digit increases.

The total number of cases, however, increased by three to 1,460. According to the region's online COVID-19 dashboard, it appears that the number of cases reported the day before increased by one since the region's update on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The 1,460 resolved cases include 1,296 resolved cases and 120 deaths. That leaves 44 active cases, of which three are hospitalized with the disease.

To date, 251 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 60 people who required care in the ICU.

The region is still reporting two active outbreaks: one at a summer camp where one camper tested positive, and the other at A. R. Goudie long-term care home.

It's A. R. Goudie's third outbreak since the beginning of April:

Outbreak one: declared on April 10. Twenty-one residents and 21 staff tested positive; nine people died. Declared over on June 1.

Outbreak two: declared on Aug. 3 after one resident tested positive. Declared over on Aug. 15.

Outbreak three: declared on Aug. 31 after one resident tested positive. Still active.

Across the province, Ontario reported its seventh-straight day of more than 100 new cases.

Provincial health officials logged 133 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Last Wednesday, just 88 new cases were reported, but the five days before that also saw triple-digit increases.

That brings the province's total number of cases to 42,554, including 38,506 recoveries and 2,812 deaths.

More than three million people have been tested for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.