KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo reported just two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as Ontario's new case number hovered just over 110.

There are now 1,325 positive cases of the virus in the region.

That number includes another eight resolved cases, of which there are a total of 1,141, and 116 deaths. That leaves 68 active local cases.

Public health officials have only reported one death in over a month.

There are no longer any active outbreaks in Waterloo Region after the final long-term care home, Sunnyside Home, had its outbreak declared over on Monday.

There are currently 14 people in hospital with the virus. Since the pandemic began, 239 people have been hospitalized with the virus at some point, including 57 people who needed to be cared for in the ICU.

The number of tests done for COVID-19 increased by 3,109 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 38,383. Testing numbers are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Across Ontario there were just 112 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, down from 154 the day before.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported.

There have been a total of 36,060 cases of the virus in the province, including 31,603 resolved cases and 2,691 deaths.