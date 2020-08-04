KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after six were reported right before the long weekend.

There are now 1,395 cases of the virus in Waterloo Region, including 1,236 resolved ones and 119 deaths.

That leaves 40 active cases, of which 12 are in hospital. To date, 237 people have been hospitalized with the virus at some point.

Officials also reported another outbreak at a long-term care home on Tuesday.

An outbreak was declared at A.R. Goudie on Monday after one resident tested positive for the virus. It's the second outbreak at the facility, which experienced one from April to June earlier this year. During that outbreak, 21 staff members and 21 residents tested positive for the virus.

The other outbreak is at Columbia Forest LTC, which had one staff member test positive for COVID-19. The outbreak there was declared on July 23.

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported that just 988 new tests had been done since Friday. That's an average of 247 per day.

Across the province, officials logged 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Considered alongside Monday's 88 cases, the numbers are down from over the weekend, when officials reported 124 cases on Saturday and Sunday.

There have been 39,628 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 35,601 that have recovered and 2,782 deaths.