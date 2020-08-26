KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The public health unit has been working on cleaning up its data since moving to a new provincial reporting system, meaning that Wednesday's update actually brought the total number of cases up by three to 1,441.

That number includes 1,286 resolved cases—three more than were reported on Tuesday—and 120 deaths. That leaves 35 active cases, of which two people are hospitalized with the virus.

There are still two active outbreaks in Waterloo Region: one at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, and the other at an unidentified summer camp in Waterloo Region.

Officials announced the summer camp outbreak on Tuesday, but declined to name it to protect the privacy of those attending and working there.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said during a media briefing Tuesday that an outbreak at a summer camp does not necessarily mean it has to shut down. She said that some summer camps have enough cohorts and staff to continue despite an outbreak.

She also said the camp involved had a masking policy.

Across the province, Ontario reported fewer than 100 cases for the first time in six days. The case increase dropped to 88 on Tuesday.

There have now been 41,695 cases overall in the province, including 37,863 recoveries and 2,802 deaths.