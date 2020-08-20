KITCHENER -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Huron-Perth Thursday, and officials say they’re connected to a workplace outbreak at Zehr’s Country Market in Dashwood and Bayfield.

Both those locations were shut down by public health last month.

At least 22 other cases have been linked to the outbreak.

Officials say they are contained to just a couple of households.

Earlier this week, they indicated that the cases were tied to the low German-speaking Mennonite community.

But on Thursday, the Director of Health Protection said hat wasn’t “entirely accurate.”

“There are many different cultural communities,” says Christina Taylor. “We don’t want people to focus too much on known cases connected to one specific group or area, when the fact is COVID-19 is circulating across Ontario.”

The public health unit is continuing to perform contact tracing in connection to the outbreak.

There are currently 29 active cases of the virus in Huron-Perth.