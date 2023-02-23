Two more teens charged in Guelph stabbing

A total of three teenagers are now facing charges in connection to a stabbing in Guelph last week.

On Thursday, Guelph police said officers had arrested and charged two 16-year-old boys, in addition to an 18-year-old who was arrested and charged last week.

The stabbing outside a Bullfrog Plaza restaurant on Feb. 15 sent two teens to hospital and saw five schools in the area placed on hold and secure or lockdown

As of the day after the stabbing, both people transported to hospital had been released.

Asked if the two teens taken to hospital are the two that are now charged, Guelph police said they could not provide any information that could identify the accused because of their age.

According to police, one 16-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and assault. The other is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with photos or videos of the incident to share them with police using this portal.