KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo says two people at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

One case was identified in York Region on Oct. 13. That person hadn't been on campus since Oct. 1.

On Oct. 14, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials identified another person from the university had tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have not said whether the cases are in students or staff members.

Public health officials are in the process of contacting close contacts of the cases.

There have been a total of three cases identified at the Waterloo campus to date.