Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people for exceeding the speed limit by at least 50 kilometres per hour on a stretch of road near Erin.

On July 9 around 6:00 a.m., police were monitoring traffic on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Erin.

Two vehicles were locked on radar going over 120 kilometres per hour, exceeding the speed limit of 70 kilometres per hour.

As a result, two men were charged with racing motor vehicles. They are due in Provincial Court on August 27.

They have been identified as 57-year-old Louis Gorlick of Orangeville and 48-year-old Antonio Graviosi of Shelburne.

Their licenses and vehicles were seized for seven days.

These two charges were the third and fourth such incidents on the road since June 26.

The other two people charged were 24-year-old Jonathan Steven Berry of Hamilton and 58-year-old Donna Buchan of Orangeville.