KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning.

Despite the increase, the total number of cases only increased by one on the region's dashboard. The total case number and the daily increases have been out of sync as the region does ongoing data clean-up.

The region's dashboard showed two more resolved cases on Friday as well. There are now 1,316 resolved cases in the region, as well as 120 deaths.

There are two dozen active cases in the region, none of which are currently in hospital.

To date, there have been 251 people hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 60 people required care in the ICU.

There are still three active outbreaks in Waterloo Region: one in a long-term care home, one in a retirement home, and one at a summer camp:

Conestoga Lodge retirement home, where one case was identified in a staff member;

A. R. Goudie long-term care home, where one case was identified in a resident; and

An unidentified summer camp, where one case was identified in a camper.

The region also reported that another 1,712 COVID-19 tests have been done since its Tuesday update. That works out to an average of just over 570 tests per day.

Ontario as a whole reported 148 new cases on Friday, with nearly half of those reported in Peel Region alone. Forty-one of those cases were reported in Toronto, and another 13 were reported in Ottawa.

The other 31 public health units across the province reported five or fewer cases on Friday. Twelve reported none at all.

There have been 42,834 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 38,741 resolved cases and 2,811 deaths.