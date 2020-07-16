KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Both cases appear to be the result of close contact with another case, the region's online dashboard shows.

There have been a total of 1,349 cases of the virus in the region to date, including 1,183 resolved ones and 118 deaths.

That leaves 48 known active cases in the region.

Ten people are still in hospital with the virus, while 241 people—or about 18 per cent of cases—have been hospitalized at some point.

Fifty-seven people have needed care in the ICU.

There is still one active outbreak at a long-term care home. One staff member at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge has tested positive for the virus. The case number there has been steady since the outbreak was declared on July 13.

There have been outbreaks at 38 of these facilities since the pandemic began. Three have had more than one outbreak declared.

There have also been three outbreaks at congregate settings, four at workplaces and four in hospitals. All of those have been declared over, too.

Ontario reported a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 111 new ones confirmed across the province.

Most of the new cases—64 of them—were identified in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 141 more have resolved, dropping the number of active cases by 30.

"The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all declined," she also said.

There have now been a total of 37,163 infections in the province.

Many areas of Ontario will enter Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on Friday, including Waterloo Region.