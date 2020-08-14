KITCHENER -- Police are looking for two people who allegedly assaulted a man in Waterloo.

They say it happened around 4 a.m. Friday at the Bridgeport Plaza.

The victim was physically assaulted, sprayed with what's believed to be bear spray, and then threatened with a gun.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police are now trying to track down the two men.

The first is described as white, 6-feet-tall, and with a shaved head. He had tattoos on his arm and was riding a moped.

The second man was also white and was riding a bicycle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.