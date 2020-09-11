KITCHENER -- The Brantford Police Service is hoping the public can help them identify two men who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday, near Erie Avenue and Gladstone Avenue.

Police say the two men entered the store with their faces covered, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

They left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The two men are believed to have fled the scene in a white Dodge Caravan, which was reported stolen earlier in the day.

The first suspect is described as being average height and build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white deal, blue jeans and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect is also described as being of average height and build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white decal, a black and red baseball hat and grey sweat pants. Police say he was wearing a blue bandanna to conceal his face, and carrying an orange backpack.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at at 519-756-7050, or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.