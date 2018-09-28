

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have released security photos of two suspects wanted for an armed bank robbery in Kitchener.

The two men walked into the TD Canada Trust Bank on Pioneer Drive around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

One of them was holding a handgun and demanded money from a teller.

After leaving the bank they got into newer model silver SUV and drove towards Highway 401 on Homer Watson Boulevard.

One of the men is described as white, six feet tall with a medium build and about 20-years-old. He was wearing a white mask, a burgundy hoodie and black jogging pants.

The other man was also around 20-years-old, 5’8, with a darker complexion and medium build. He was wearing black pants and something black covered his face.